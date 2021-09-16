Nine people drowned on the French Mediterranean coast

On the French Mediterranean coast, nine people drowned while swimming in high waves on Wednesday.
The showers occurred in various places along the coast between Perpignan and Marseille, BFMTV reported. There was a severe weather warning in the area. After the end of the summer season, the beaches are no longer permanent Lifeguards were monitored. Some places also banned swimming in the afternoon due to the weather. It was not known whether they were vacationers or residents of the area.
As reported by La Debiche du Midi, another swimmer is still missing. Two people were seriously injured. The assistants went to the rescue with several helicopters when the sea was stormy, and the use of the lifeboat was very difficult due to the high waves. Seven others who have recovered can be resuscitated. The age of the victims ranged between 58 and 73 years.
