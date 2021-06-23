The US and Germany promise a “common front” against Russian “provocations” – internationally

The United States and Germany pledged to form a “common front” on Wednesday (23) against “Russian provocation in Ukraine” to resolve their dispute over the North Stream 2 pipeline ahead of President Angela Merkel’s visit to the White House.

The US Secretary of State said that “Germany and the United States will form a common front against any dangerous or provocative action by Russia, whether through the occupation of the territory of Ukraine or through” the arrest of (Russian opposition leader) Alexei Navalny, a Democrat with disinformation.” Anthony Berling and his counterpart in Berlin on Wednesday via a trade fair.

As for the North Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the controversial project that has caused tension between Washington and Berlin, the head of American diplomacy, who is making his first trip to Europe, reiterated his opposition to building his country, but expressed hope that an agreement would be reached with German officials .

The pipeline will enable the doubling of Russian gas shipments to Germany.

“We are confident that we can treat us with something positive from a difficult situation we inherited,” said Blingen. “Energy security in Europe wants to do everything possible to reach an uncompromising deal.”