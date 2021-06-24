Donald Trump: Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka are distanced from themselves

toYannick Little Close

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are considered close confidants of Donald Trump. According to informed sources, the Kushner Trump family is moving away from the former US president.

WASHINGTON, DC – The 2020 US election took place over half a year ago, and Joe Biden has been longtime President of the United States. But complaints about the outcome of the presidential election on the part of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, persist. But that also appears to have an effect on Trump’s closest confidants. According to reports from the US news channel CNN, his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s most important advisers, are increasingly moving away from him.

The news channel is based on statements by a total of 12 former White House officials, including administration officials, Trump family friends and members of Donald Trump’s political team. Accordingly, Trump’s statements, some of which lasted for hours, about the “stolen” US elections in 2020, were said to have led to resentment between Jared Kushner and his daughter Ivanka Trump. The gap between the former president and the two presidents is widening week after week. In the months before Donald Trump moved from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida to Bedminster, New Jersey, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were rarely seen with him. “They weren’t there for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” a family friend told CNN. And the

Donald Trump: He lost the 2020 US election as a reason to withdraw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

So the main reason for the Trump-Kushner family’s withdrawal must be Donald Trump’s persistent complaints about the past. The former US president also began to question the role of his most important adviser, Jared Kushner, in election campaigns and during his tenure, with regard to his legacy as president.

In addition, two anonymous members of Donald Trump’s circle of friends claim that Ivanka Trump has been looking for a less complicated life for her family for a long time, CNN reports. For several weeks, the undisputed favorite of the former President of the United States has been silent. A silence reigned on Ivanka Trump’s social media channels, as the 39-year-old withdrew almost completely from the audience. “After four years of service and extensive travel across the country, Ivanka is spending time with family and friends,” Julie Radford, her former chief of staff, told CNN. “She’s focused on her kids and spending time with them, period,” the newspaper quoted her well-known husband Jared Kushners as saying.

Getting Away From Donald Trump: Will Jared Kushner’s Book Deal Cause Problems?

And Jared Kushner himself has also backtracked in the recent past. In various meetings with the closest confidants of Donald Trump, the son-in-law of the former US president shone with absence. Monday’s meetings have become rare in the past few weeks. Kushner’s friends say once every three to four weeks on average. This is despite the small geographical distance between the two sides. A source told CNN that Kushner’s physical and virtual presence is becoming increasingly rare, as it becomes clear that his father-in-law was still busy with the 2020 election.

There is also speculation about whether the distance between Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is due to a particularly lucrative book deal recently announced. The previously untitled work is scheduled to appear in early 2022. Publisher HarperCollins declared the book to be the “ultimate, comprehensive story” about Donald Trump’s presidency. It’s about “the truth of what happened behind closed doors”.

According to CNN’s unidentified source, Donald Trump is said to have always been suspicious of Jared Kushner. Another former White House official said, “It’s no secret that President Trump doesn’t like him when he thinks other people are getting attention for something he thinks he made possible.” (Yannik Little)