The United States won the SheBelieves Cup against Canada on penalty kicks

The U.S. women won on home soil and won the Shebelieves Cup final on penalties against neighboring Canada. It is the fifth title in a row in this tournament.

Final winners: US goalkeeper Alyssa Neiher (left, hidden) is attacked by her teammates. Good pictures

World record holder USA beat Canada 5:4 in penalty shootout at the Classic Invitational in Columbus/Ohio on Tuesday night (CEST). After 90 minutes the score was 2:2 (0:1).

Adriana Lyon (40th) kept Canada in front, and Portland Thorns' Sophia Smith (50/68) turned the game around for the US. Four minutes before the end of regular time, Lyon, who plays for Aston Villa in England's top flight, again saved his team from the penalty shootout.

Brazil also won on penalties

In the “minor final”, Brazil, which had World Cup goalscorer Marta (38) in the starting line-up, beat Japan 3-0 on penalties and finished third, just like last year.

Score 1-1 after regular time. Mina Tanaka (35th) gave the Asian side the lead and a missed penalty (64th) made it 2-0. Christian equalized (71').