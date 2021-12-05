The United States is concerned about reports of executions in Afghanistan

DrThe United States, the European Union, and other countries are concerned about reports from human rights organizations that former security forces have disappeared or been executed in Afghanistan. “We affirm that the alleged acts constitute gross human rights violations and are inconsistent with the amnesty announced by the Taliban,” said the joint statement published by the US State Department on Saturday (local time). “We call on the Taliban to effectively implement the amnesty for former members of the Afghan security forces and former government officials,” he added.

The declaration was also signed by Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, Japan, Canada and Australia. According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published on Tuesday, the Taliban have executed or disappeared more than 100 former soldiers, police officers and intelligence officers in four of the country’s 34 provinces since they came to power about three and a half months ago. .

The Taliban leadership had already announced a general amnesty for all security forces several months before it came to power and re-affirmed this several times after the fall of the capital, Kabul. Most of the provinces and the capital, Kabul, fell largely to the Islamists without a fight. The security forces surrendered en masse in several governorates.

The statement released by the United States also stipulated that the reported cases must be investigated promptly and transparently. In addition, those responsible must be held accountable. “We are deeply concerned by reports of killings and disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others.”