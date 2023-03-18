The United Kingdom bans TikTok on government devices

Sometimes data on government devices is sensitive, Dowden explains, which is why storing user information such as contacts or location by TikTok is no longer acceptable. The decision is based on an investigation by cybersecurity experts that began in November 2022.

Ministers and civil servants concerned will no longer be able to use TikTok on their work devices in the future – but they can on their own mobile phones. It is unclear how many employees use the app on their mobile phones. At least two ministers have an account on the app.

TikTok reacts with disappointment

A TikTok spokesperson explains otherwise ParentsThat the company was disappointed with the decision and was willing to speak to the government about current concerns:

We believe this ban was based on fundamental misconceptions and is driven by broader geopolitics, in which TikTok and its millions of users in the UK play no role. We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns.

TikTok also mentioned that the platform is working on a plan to protect European user data. TikTok does not deny that personal data from the UK is currently stored abroad, including in China.

