Zelensky discusses military cooperation with Johnson

The first day of the participation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the UN Climate Conference COP26, which began in Glasgow, has ended. On the sidelines of the conference yesterday evening, he discussed issues of military and defense cooperation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

This was announced by the press service of the president, Ukrinform reports.

“During the talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, important issues related to bilateral cooperation, military and defense cooperation, and the European and international agenda were discussed,” the press release said.

Silinsky also held meetings on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Sweden’s Stefan Lofven, Georgia’s Irakli Gribshweli, Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Guinea-Bissau President Umaru Sissoko Embalo.

“Heads of State and Government spoke about important aspects of bilateral cooperation between countries as well as global and regional challenges regarding climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, the energy crisis, the security situation in Europe, especially in eastern Ukraine, and the world,” the Ukrainian Head of State’s Office announced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the Climate Conference in Glasgow on 1 November.

yv