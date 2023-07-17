The UK Mint has introduced the Star Wars™ – ndion collection

The United Kingdom’s Royal Mint was founded in 886 and has been based in London for nearly 1,100 years. It has been located in Llantrisant in South Wales since 1980. The esteemed establishment not only produces British coins, but also mints coins for many other countries – also medals such as those for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. The Royal Mint is now aiming intergalactic: for the 40th anniversary of ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™’, they have the first idea of ​​their new design Star Wars™ collection open. The coin features R2-D2™ and C-3PO™ inside the Millennium Falcon, the starship that played a role in some of the Rebel Alliance and the New Republic’s greatest victories in the space saga. It’s the first time that iconic characters from the original Star Wars trilogy have appeared on official British coins – in full color and featuring the 50p coin, the country’s most-collected coin.

The set consists of a total of four coins. More well-known pairs should follow, as each coin has special features that distinguish each pair. In addition to R2-D2™ and C-3PO™, Darth Vader™, Emperor Palpatine™, Luke Skywalker™, Princess Leia™ as well as Han Solo™ and Chewbacca™ will also appear on the coins. The set was designed by experienced coin designer Ffion Gwillim. Their design combines traditional engraving techniques with the latest technology, allowing the characters on the coins to be reproduced in vivid colors and true to the original. Each piece in the commemorative coin set also features a special lenticular pattern that, when rotated in the light, reveals specific symbols – on the first coin, the desert planet “Tatooine” and the Rebel Alliance’s “Starbird” logo. According to the Royal Mint, coin collecting remains the most popular hobby among Britons.

More about ndion

Discover other posts in the topic design And Brand.

Share this page on social media: