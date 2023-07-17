Vay: Problems with the authorities

Vay/Lisa Kempke for the startup scene; Getty Images

At the beginning of May, Thomas von der Ohe appeared on the stage of the Tipi in the Chancellery in a tuxedo. The head of Telefahr startup Vay has been named Founder of the Year by the German Startup Association – in front of a crowd of startup celebrities. His company is a European beacon of hope for autonomous driving. Behind the scenes, however, not everything goes as smoothly as one would expect in Taipei that evening.

Through conversations with insiders and in the many documents available from the startup scene, it becomes clear that the startup itself has a lot of problems – from important departures to much-missed milestones. The future of the strategic location in Hamburg, which has been so important so far, seems uncertain. In addition, there are now problems with the authorities, who have been very friendly to the company so far.

In April, research on the startup scene revealed that the startup’s technology is far from as mature as the company claims. In order to be able to take test drives on public roads in Hamburg, the company seems to have given the traffic authority embellished information about accidents.