The third vaccination with Moderna is more effective for immunodeficiency

October 18, 2021
Jordan Lambert

The next scoop will soon be ready for seniors with weakened immune systems. Approval of a third vaccination is imminent in Switzerland, after the booster vaccination has already been approved in some countries. Data from Canada shows why Moderna’s vaccine is suitable for a booster.

Bonnie Henry, BC’s director of health, finds the paper Vancouver Sun Clear words about the vaccine from Moderna. This is said to have a longer shelf life than a competing vaccine from Pfizer. It is also more suitable as a booster vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems.

