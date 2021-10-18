The third vaccination with Moderna is more effective for immunodeficiency

1/5 The booster vaccinations will also be approved in Switzerland soon.

The next scoop will soon be ready for seniors with weakened immune systems. Approval of a third vaccination is imminent in Switzerland, after the booster vaccination has already been approved in some countries. Data from Canada shows why Moderna’s vaccine is suitable for a booster.

Bonnie Henry, BC’s director of health, finds the paper Vancouver Sun Clear words about the vaccine from Moderna. This is said to have a longer shelf life than a competing vaccine from Pfizer. It is also more suitable as a booster vaccine for people with severely weakened immune systems.

Strengthening the immune system after organ transplantation

“As I’ve said many times, we don’t have absolute protection yet, but Moderna appears to be producing higher levels of antibodies that last longer,” Henry said at a press conference. According to the health politician, this is due to the fact that the mRNA vaccine from Moderna contains a higher amount of antigen than the vaccine from Pfizer.

The Moderna vaccine has proven to be a more effective option in some cases, according to Henry. That’s why we recommend Moderna to people who have had an organ transplant. “It offers the best possible opportunity to strengthen the immune system and get it back into shape,” the Canadian politician said.

The research team shows confidence

Also recently, a team of researchers from Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, published one Study on covid vaccines. mRNA vaccines are shown to be effective against most strains of Sars-CoV-2.