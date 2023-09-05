The sixteenth scientific conference – the exchange between theory and practice in…

Frankfurt am Main (ots)

On 10 October 2023, the DDV Interdisciplinary Scientific Conference will be in session for the 16th time. The series of events features a diverse and exciting program that addresses current trends and challenges in the field of customer dialogue. You are guaranteed a day full of new insights, inspiring motivations and stimulating discussions – this year at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences.

Six high-profile lectures provide insights into the latest developments in data-driven dialogue and marketing. Participants learn, among other things, about growth strategies for companies that use automation and artificial intelligence. They’ll also learn about the monetization options that exist in the Metaverse and get practical tips for using ChatGPT to create personalized content and successful influencer marketing. Lectures will be given by famous scholars from prestigious universities in Germany and Switzerland. They include, among others, Professor Dr. Frank M. Hanisch, Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), Prof. Dr. Simon Brown, University of Offenburg and Professor Dr. Ralph T. Kreutzer, HWR Berlin.

“Our scientific conference creates valuable synergy through knowledge exchange and gives participants new insights and a different perspective on current topics, trends and challenges in customer dialogue. Regardless of whether you are at the beginning of your career or already working as a C-level manager marketer – says DDV President Martin Nitsche: “ This event is worth it for everyone.”

A highlight is the awarding of the Alfred Girardi Memorial Prize to Young Scientists. Winning theses and dissertations will be presented in short presentations to highlight their potential and contribution to research.

In addition to the partner associations DMVÖ, KVD and SDV, this year’s conference is supported by Below GmbH, Call+Care Agency for Customer Dialog GmbH, Jahns and Friends Agency for Dialog Marketing and Advertising AG as well as several media partners. The exclusive sponsor of the Alfred Girardi Memorial Prize is Printus GmbH. DDV would like to thank all our sponsors and partners for their commitment.

The full program and the possibility of registering at:

http://www.kongressfuerdialogmarketing.de

Original content from: DDV Deutscher Dialogmarketing Verband eV, transmitted by news aktuell