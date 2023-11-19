November 21, 2023

The PowerWash Simulator: Back to the Future DLC now lets you clean the turret of Doc Brown’s car

Gilbert Cox November 19, 2023 1 min read

the Powerwash simulator It already had a few collaborations behind it, such as the integration of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. At the beginning of September, publisher Square Enix announced its collaboration with “Back to the future” in. A newly released trailer now celebrates the release of the DLC. for 7.99 euros Not only can you scan some iconic elements from the movies, but also enjoy Easter eggs or other references. The following content is included in the new DLC:

  • Doc Brown’s truck
  • Time Machine
  • Hill Valley Clock Tower
  • Holomax Cinema (from Back to the Future 2)
  • Doc Time Train (Back to the Future III)

the New trailer You can find it here:

Content from external sites will not be automatically downloaded and displayed without your consent.

By activating external content, you agree to the transfer of personal data to external platforms. We have provided more information about this in our data protection declaration.

Want to indulge in nostalgia with the new DLC?

source: VGC, Square Enix

See also  The first images leaked for beginners' development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Version 3.5.10 removes shadows in Cyberpunk 2077

November 20, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

NASA Loses Contact with Mars Fleet – “Perseverance” and “Ingenuity” Are Alone

November 20, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro Leica action cameras leak with exciting photos and specs like 8K, gesture control and more

November 20, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

2 min read

UK proposes changes to antitrust assessment after Microsoft-Activision case – TradingView News

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Manuela Wezbek in PromiBB: How does she live with her partner?

November 20, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

Research Assistants (F/M/D) with potential for Ph.D

November 20, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Liverpool star Salah is attacked by his fans

November 20, 2023 Eileen Curry