November 21, 2023

Official trailer and Kansas DLC release date

Gilbert Cox November 19, 2023 1 min read

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Over the past few months and weeks, SCS Software has continually increased anticipation for the next American Truck Simulator add-on with information and screenshots. Now truck owners can transport simulators In the official trailer for the Kansas DLC Enjoy the moving pictures.

The Kansas DLC for American Truck Simulator is coming soon

With Colby, Philipsburg, Marysville, Hays, Salina, Junction City, Topeka, Kansas City, Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Wichita, Emporia and Pittsburgh, there are 14 cities included in the plan as new destinations. Fortunately, the wait was not long, as the exact date was announced at the end of the video.

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the development studio that published the Oklahoma DLC mid-year will introduce the Kansas DLC. ATS truck drivers will have something to do for some time before two more US states, Nebraska and Arkansas, come into the game in 2024.

For anyone who can’t wait until the end of the month, there’s less than 31 minutes to go Long video of the game By the way, more Kansas impressions straight from the driver’s cab.

