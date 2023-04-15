The Oberbergen Fire Brigade currently has four chiefs



The Oberbergen Fire Department is Canada’s first and second in command. Talk to our teachers about your experiences in agriculture and the fire service.

District fire councilor Christoph Resch does not remember such a case in the Landsberg district in the last 20 years, perhaps never before: the Oberbergen fire brigade currently has four commanders, because the first and second have nine months in Canada. Our editors spoke to Andreas Sanktjohanser and Thomas Dahl about their experiences on the farm where they both work, the differences in firefighting, and how the fire brigade was set up in Oberbergen in their absence.

Andreas Sanktjohanser (24) was elected commander a year ago and Thomas Dahl (22) vice president. They accepted the office only on the condition that they could still go when it was made possible for them to stay abroad for long periods of time. Erich Haberl is now third in command and Nikolai Serpey is his deputy in the breach.

