Police action in Great Britain: Emu Rodney on the run

Rodney the pet emu has bolted around his hometown in England. Because of this, his owner had to cancel his vacation and go with the police to search for the escaped emu.

An emu at the Grimmann petting zoo in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

When his owner went on vacation, Rodney got the urge to travel too. The emu climbed over the fence of his cage and explored his hometown. as BBC The reports said the escaped animal eventually sparked a police operation in Suffolk, UK.

Owner John Carty and his wife took Rodney in when the emu was two weeks old. “He grew up in our kitchen and is part of the family,” says Cardi. His “pet dinosaur,” as Rodney is affectionately called, ran away from home while on vacation, causing concern.

Most of all, he worried how others would react to a free-roaming emu. Because even though Rodney is very friendly, he is still a big, curious and fast animal with a big beak. “I was worried that if someone saw him speeding, they might be a little startled,” Carty said.

Read more after the ad

Rodney is adorable but not particularly smart. He loves to be petted and when he lies down he looks like a ten-foot feathered draft excluder. John Cardy About Rodney Emu

Cardi suspected that a storm had startled the animal that night. “He’s a big flightless bird and can cover long distances very quickly, so we don’t know where he might be,” so he immediately called the police, interrupting his vacation. Cardi also scoured social media for clues about the escaped emu. At a local group, she found him on video asking if anyone had missed his peacock. “I thought, ‘That’s not a peacock — that’s my little Rodney,'” she said.

With the help of a friend, he found the runaway feather and brought it home.

The Cardy couple have a variety of animals, including a two-legged cat, a pig, a turtle, several ducks and geese, rabbits — and John Cardy’s “beloved” Rodney. Many of the couple’s rescued animals are used as therapy animals.

RND/vkoe