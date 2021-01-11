The New York State Bar is opening an investigation into removing Rudy Giuliani from its membership

Giuliani consistently published unfounded allegations and conspiracy theories about the elections despite the lack of evidence of voter fraud.
“If we are wrong, we will be fools,” Giuliani said at a rally on Wednesday, “but if we are right, many of them will go to prison. Let us be judged by the fight.”
“This decision is historic for NYSBA, and we have not taken it lightly. We cannot stand by and allow those who intend to tear apart the fabric of our democracy to pass unchecked,” the NYSBA said in a statement.
CNN reached out to Giuliani for comment on Monday.
According to its bylaws, “No person who advocates the overthrow of the United States government, or any state, territory, possession, or any political division therein, by force or by other illegal means, may be a member of an association.” NYSBA said Guiliani’s remarks at the rally “are intended to encourage supporters of Trump who are dissatisfied with the election result to take matters into their own hands.”
New York said their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing less than an attempted coup aimed at preventing a peaceful transfer of power.
The New York news agency said Giuliani would have the option to object to his dismissal and “explain and defend his words and actions.”
