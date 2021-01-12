When Priyanka Chopra was “skinny, mean and all 17” she has another throwback

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy Priyanka Chopra)

A global icon Priyanka Chopra’s time traveled into the past She took a trip down memory lanes in her teenage years. The 38-year-old Actress shared a bounce locker snippet on Instagram which is a true priceless blue memory. Priyanka described herself in the photo “Lean, mean and all of 17,” which she also captioned with the hashtag “#Unfinished,” the title of her long-awaited diary. Sometime about a year after this photo was clicked, Priyanka was crowned Miss World in 2000, at the age of 18, marking her fifth Miss World victory from India. My fellow Miss India pageant Priyanka, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza, had only one thing to say in her post – “I remember this girl,” they wrote.

While Priyanka won the Miss World title later that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title. Three years after winning the Miss World title, Priyanka Chopra entered Bollywood with her The Hero: The Love Story of a Spy.

Warm comments poured in from Priyanka’s classmates. to her Shrubs Co-star Hrithik Roshan thinks the photo is “sweet” while Rajkumar Rao, whom Priyanka is co-starring with, believes. White Tiger, Red hearts. Here, take a look:

Priyanka Chopra is a fan of throwback photos, and she often fills her Instagram with memories like these.

at the same time, Busy star Priyanka Chopra just wrapped up her Hollywood movie filming sessionText for you in London. Priyanka has a new release in We can be heroes It will then appear in White Tiger.