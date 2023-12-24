December 25, 2023

The new FritzBox update begins: users can look forward to a number of new features

Gilbert Cox December 24, 2023 2 min read

Some FritzBoxes are receiving a new update from AVM. Here we showcase the innovations that users can look forward to.

Router manufacturer AVM has a new Fritz lab for Fritzbox 5590 Viper, 5530 Viper, 7590AX and 7530AX published. This is the release candidate for the upcoming FritzOS 7.80 fiber update, which is planned exclusively for the mentioned models.

Like AVM on his page website He writes, The Fritz 5590 Fiber and 5530 Fiber boxes get the following improvements: Users receive a new fiber optic overview on the user interface. Important information about the connection, speed, connection type and quality is displayed there. In addition, simplified setup for internet access is available from more and more providers such as Deutsche Telekom, 1&1, Vodafone and O2. In addition, the “FritzBox Info” payment service has been expanded to include detailed information about the fiber connection.

New FritzBox update: These improvements are in place

AVM has released a new Fritz Lab for four Fritz boxes.

Photo: AVM

For owners of FritzBoxes 7590 AX and 7530 AX, setup is simplified when connecting to a fiber optic modem (ONT). In addition, the speed between the FritzBox's LAN 1/WAN and fiber modem will be displayed on the overview page in the future. Additionally, you receive all four models Detailed improvements.

Additionally, there will be an assistant for initial device setup in the MyFritz app for iOS and Android in the future. This aims to guide users step by step through installation on their smartphone or tablet. The app also provides information about guest WiFi access, parental controls, call blocking, and much more.

Other readers are also interested:

See also  Nostalgic city builder leaves early access

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA rover decodes water past on Mars

December 24, 2023 Gilbert Cox
6 min read

Huge rocks from space boiled the ocean, but they also helped give rise to early life

December 24, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for Xbox Series

December 23, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Separate professional league for the USA | International | Top Sport | myTischtennis.de

December 24, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

“Unproven” – Was Hawking wrong about black holes?

December 24, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The new FritzBox update begins: users can look forward to a number of new features

December 24, 2023 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Types of Kisses These six kisses hit us close to home

December 24, 2023 Esmond Barker