“The Last of Us Part II” is being remastered for PlayStation 5. Developer Naughty Dog announced this over the weekend. However, the PC version is still a long time coming.

Great graphics and new game modes

Last of Us Part II Remastered will feature improved graphics including native 4K output in Fidelity mode, upscaling to 1440p 4K in Performance mode, unlocked refresh rate option for TVs with VRR support, increased texture resolution, increased detail distances, improved shadow quality. Animation and other features. In addition, the DualSense controller’s haptic force feedback is integrated with adaptive stimuli, as Naughty Dog also announced.

New game modes include a new “No Return” mode, which features roguelike mechanics. The mode has a variety of playable characters. Each has its own characteristics that correspond to different play styles. As the game progresses, more characters, skins and other content can be unlocked. The original guitar mini-game returns in standalone mode with a “Guitar Free Play” mode. The new mode allows players to play different instruments in different locations.

Also, levels removed from the early stages of development will be included in the remaster. These are unfinished levels that can be explored. Embedded developer comments are intended to round out the experience. Director Neil Druckmann, story director Holly Cross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey will gain additional insights into the game through a newly recorded director’s commentary recorded for the campaign cutscenes.

Publication and WLF version

The Last of Us Part II Remaster will be released on January 19, 2024. In addition, an upgrade from the PS4 version is offered for around 10 euros, which is only available via the PlayStation Store. Players can transfer their saves from the PS4 version to the remastered version.

Starting December 5, pre-orders will be available for both the standard edition and the exclusive The Last of Us Part II Remastered WLF Edition. The latter is only available directly through the PlayStation Store in some markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Austria). This edition includes a steelbook, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation front badge and a total of 47 Society of Champions trading cards.

You will receive more information about the upcoming remaster on the official PlayStation blog.

Source: PlayStation Blog