China responds to criticism of Uyghur policies with sanctions

Tensions are rising between China and the West in the dispute over the Uyghur crackdown. After sanctions against several European politicians and organizations, Beijing also imposed punitive measures against representatives of the United States and Canada on Saturday, as announced by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China responded to the West’s sanctions. The US government rejected this step, describing it as “baseless.”

The United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada and the United States imposed sanctions on China earlier this week over the crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minority in the northwestern province of Xinjiang. Beijing rejected the allegations, imposing sanctions on politicians and scholars, as well as organizations from the European Union and Great Britain.

China accused the United States and Canada of imposing sanctions “on the basis of rumors and misinformation” and in turn ordered punitive measures against two members of the US Committee for International Religious Freedom, Gayle Mansion and Tony Perkins, Canadian lawmakers Michael Chung and Canadian lawmakers. Human Rights Committee.

Those affected will no longer be allowed to enter mainland China or the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and their assets will be frozen there. Chinese citizens and enterprises are prohibited from cooperating with them.

The sanctioners “should stop political manipulation in Xinjiang-related cases and stop interfering in any way in China’s internal affairs,” the ministry said. Otherwise, your fingers will be burned.

The United States and Canada condemned the Chinese government’s actions. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Saturday morning that “Beijing’s attempts to intimidate and silence those who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms only add to the growing international investigation into the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the measures as an “attack on transparency and freedom of expression”. Canadian Representative Chung considered the sanctions imposed on him a “badge of honor.” “It is our duty to condemn China for its suppression of Hong Kong and the extermination of the Uyghurs,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to human rights organizations, there are at least a million Uighurs and other Muslims imprisoned in hundreds of detention camps in Xinjiang. There they were reportedly forced to abandon their religion, culture and language, and in some cases were also ill-treated. Beijing denies the allegations and talks of training and employment programs aimed at combating extremism in the region.

Relations between the emerging superpower China and the United States are strained. Former US President Donald Trump tightened the course toward the government in Beijing, including trade policy. His successor, Joe Biden, has begun deviating from Trump's policy in many areas. But in Chinese politics, the new president basically wants to stick to a difficult path.

Biden also spoke on Saturday in favor of a competitor to the $ 1 trillion “New Silk Road” project in China. Biden said: “I have suggested that we should basically have a similar initiative coming from democratic countries to help those who really need help around the world.”

Beijing’s influence in some countries has grown in recent years through loans and projects under the New Silk Road Initiative. The project raised anxiety among regional powers, especially among Western countries. As part of this initiative, China has assisted a number of countries in building or developing roads, railways, dams and ports.