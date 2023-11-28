The Jaguar F-TYPE makes a big impression once again

Initially, the 380-horsepower V6 was rightfully considered the sweet spot in the series, but the F-TYPE P380 was not in the range for long. The fact that the V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive P450 RWD is now the top choice also has to do with the car’s further development over the past 10 years. The transmission and chassis have become stronger and improved – especially as a result of the 2020 update – so they can now handle a stronger, heavier V8 engine. The F-TYPE has not become a perfectionist, it is still intended for brave drivers who do not find some anxiety annoying, but deal with it with good humour. However, the entire presentation of the performance is now more mature and balanced. In Sport mode with direct steering, great agility and quick gear changes, the F-TYPE travels quickly on winding country roads, which is a joy.In addition to the V8 engine, the compressor also plays a role in the driving experience, ensuring a deeper and more direct response compared to turbochargers. The 450-horsepower P450 RWD with a rear-wheel drive V8 is not much inferior to the R model with a 575-horsepower V8 all-wheel drive, neither in terms of its stormy acceleration nor in terms of bang and hiss. So why pay the extra fee and add extra weight, says the connoisseur, if he is not planning to go to Kitzbühel or even St. Moritz, which are much higher. Especially since weight, along with width, remains a certain drawback of the F-TYPE. The 911, which has now grown, is still a little lighter and narrower. This doesn’t change Jaguar’s performance-oriented approach, whose entertainment value is timeless.When it comes to everyday situations, you have to be realistic: when traveling at high speeds, the interior is no longer quiet, the rigid body becomes noticeable over large bumps, all-round visibility is limited by the layout and parking is sometimes a little more complicated. Just a sports car. However, the F-TYPE strives for balance within its capabilities, as the adaptive chassis can relax noticeably and the ride can relax very well. The V8 is also good if you just pet it. The engine and automatic transmission make a comfortable pair and the F-TYPE cruises in style. Everyday life, not everyday life. Anyone who lets the rear-wheel drive F-TYPE P450 slide achieves an average consumption of around 8.5 liters when traveling on country roads and highways. If you want to be sporty, the consumption is up to 15 litres. The overall average in the test was 10.5 litres.

Conclusion?

We will miss the F-TYPE and remember it as a beautiful sports car when it departs in mid-2024. Its V8 sound has been immaculately recorded in government archives for posterity (to listen, please click on the video below ↓), and its performance-oriented style and spirited driving style have Timeless entertainment value. Collectors who take charge now will enjoy it.

—

Read more about Jaguar here:

Jaguar F-Pace SVR on test – Given its massive 550 horsepower, the F-Pace SVR is surprisingly fun to drive and decently dressed. But the Englishman also has a wild side and a supercharged V8 engine.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e on test – As an SUV, the Jaguar F-Pace is the logical replacement for the Porsche Macan. After change, former weakness becomes strength.