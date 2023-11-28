A British MP demands: “The United Kingdom should not become part of the European Union”

In a heated debate in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Jill Mortimer harshly criticized Britain’s immigration policy, according to reports.GB NewsAfter publishing impressive statistics on immigration, she demanded that the United Kingdom not become part of the European Union. Amid increasing pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing a rebellion over his handling of the migration crisis, Mortimer questioned existing international treaties and agreements. She stressed that the Kingdom The United States cannot accept everyone who will receive asylum under current rules.

India is a safe country of origin

Immigration Secretary Robert Jenrick praised Mortimer and stressed that there were real and false asylum claims. He defended the government’s tougher stance on asylum applications and highlighted efforts in this area. According to GB News, the government has designated India and Georgia as safe countries to facilitate the repatriation of those who arrived illegally. Jenrick stressed the need for further measures to avoid making the UK more attractive to migrants.

Sunak planned immigration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted that additional steps were needed to reduce the number of migrants in the UK. He talked about the idea of ​​limiting the number of family members that students can bring to the country. Sunak stressed that the total number of migrants must be reduced to a sustainable level. According to GB News, net migration peaked at 745,000 people in 2022, prompting Conservative calls for tighter immigration controls. Sunak confirmed that he would address violations of the immigration system and reduce the numbers.