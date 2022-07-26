The Hungarian women’s saber team won the Fencing World Championship for the first time

The Hungarian women’s saber team won the gold medal in the women’s team or individual saber category for the first time at the World Fencing Championships in Cairo.

On Saturday morning, the Hungarian team of Sukar Katinga Battai, Renata Katona, Lisa Bustai and Luca Sachs first defeated the Italians 45-43, and then the Hungarians won 45-31 in an even tougher semi-final against Spain. In the final they won against France with a score of 45:40.

The women’s fencing team won the Hungarian delegation’s third medal in Egypt. On Monday, Aaron Szilagyi won the men’s individual competition, and on Thursday, the men’s fencing team with Aaron Szilagyi, Andras Chadmari, Sanat Kemezi and Thomas Dessi finished second.

World Championships in individual and team events have been held in women’s fencing only since 1999.

Women’s Fencing Team Results:

Out of 32:

Hungary – Uzbekistan 45-33

Out of 16:

Hungary-Bulgaria 45-41

Quarter Final:

Hungary-Italy 45-43

France-Azerbaijan 45-25

Japan-USA 45-33

Spain-Germany 45-42

Semi Final:

Hungary-Spain 45-31

France-Japan 45-43

via hungarytoday.huCover image: Mohammed Hosam/MDI/EPA