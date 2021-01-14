Robert Sanford, a Pennsylvania man accused of beating a Capitol cop with a fire extinguisher, has been charged

The Justice Department said Robert Sanford, 55, was arrested Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Court documents state that Sanford was seen in videotaped carrying a “red body that appears to be a fire extinguisher” while climbing over a short wall on the lower west porch of the Capitol building. He allegedly threw the extinguisher at the police officers and hit one of them, who was wearing a helmet, before falling back on and wounding two others.

Officer William Young said he “felt a heavy blow on the back of his helmet,” according to court documents, and saw a fire extinguisher on the ground but did not see who had hit him. Young was evaluated in hospital and released to return to service.

The records said Sanford was identified on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania branch of the FBI and charged on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

He faces four charges: Intentionally entering or remaining in any prohibited building or land without legal authority; Disruptive or disruptive behavior on the Capitol; Civil unrest, according to the documents, assault, resistance, or obstruction of some officers while carrying out official duties.