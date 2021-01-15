Utah activist John Sullivan arrested for his involvement in Capitol riots

Oil County, Utah – Utah activist, John Sullivan, was arrested in Provo on Thursday, more than a week after he posted a video of himself inside the US Capitol as protesters breached security.

Sullivan, 26, was charged with:

One charge for knowingly entering or staying in any prohibited building or land without legal authority

One count for violent entry and disorderly behavior on Capitol grounds

One charge of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the legal performance of their official duties while committing civil disorder

The arrest document states that Sullivan can be seen outside the Capitol with a microphone as he told the crowd, “We are about to burn this photo.” We’re about to go get that number. “

While on the Capitol, Sullivan wore a bulletproof vest and gas mask.

In a video posted on social media last weekSullivan said he ran to the Capitol with the others to document what was happening.

“I was there to record,” Sullivan said in a video posted on Periscope on Friday. “I was there to allow people to see this situation in the best possible way.”

Sullivan is the founder of Insurgence USA, an activist group that formed after the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. He says he gave a voluntary interview with the FBI in Washington, DC, on January 7.

Sullivan added in the social media video that his videos demonstrated that the riots were made up of Trump supporters and not members of the Antifa movement.

In June, Sullivan was arrested for organizing a demonstration in Provo where a person was shot.