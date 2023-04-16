The HSK program “The Bread Tree Regime” invites you to get involved

Hochsauerland district.

The HSK cultural program “The Bread Tree Regime” invites you to the world premiere of a new forest song created in the region. Still need to sing along.

A forest is a source of sound – not only the sound it makes in response to weather and change and the sounds of the animals that live in it, but also the sound of stories and songs written by people over generations. It is. We shape our landscapes, our landscapes shape us; We live with our forests and they live with us.

What will happen to us when our landscape changes and our forest becomes sick? We are looking for singers of all voices, genders and ages. The Project Choir will premiere British musician Ben Osborne’s newly composed Forest Song, which was inspired by the landscape of Savarland and its changes in our time and whose text was developed in collaboration with the people of the area.

Test weekend at HSK

The piece is part of the exhibition "The Bread Tree Regime" in Arnsberg, Brilon and Schmallenberg in the summer of 2023. The Project Choir is directed by Susan Lamott, along with the Music Director. A trial weekend will be held on June 10th and 11th at the Civic Center Old Synagogue from 11am to 5pm.













The event will take place on July 8th from 3pm to 5pm at St Roches Chapel, Eslohe. Existing choirs are also invited to rehearse the music themselves, registration for the Project Choir is now possible with Theresa Kampmeier at [email protected] All you need is your name, contact details and voice. Participation is free and in German. Contact us for translation, travel or participation support.





For the artist

Ben Osborne is a writer, songwriter, composer and sound designer based in Oxford, Berlin, England. Drawing from the tradition of poetic folk song, his works create space for telling deeply personal and deeply political stories in electronic and classical music. He has worked at Young Vic, Bristol Old Vic, National Theatre, National Portrait Gallery (UK), Folkettern (Sweden), Literaturhaus Berlin, Kunsthaus Dortmund (Germany), Festival Lyrique d’Aix-en-Provence (France). and created the Teatro Orteuv (Mexico).

Penn’s debut album Letters from the Border, released in 2019 on German label Nonostar Records, was critically acclaimed for “incredible orchestration, incredible lyrics, a touch of Leonard Cohen and a touch of Bjork” (BBC). It was included in Curveball Radio’s Top 10 Albums of 2019 and was nominated for an International Songwriting Award.

Other works and collaborations have appeared on Teague Recordings, Delphian Records, Hot Topic, and Kukuli Records. His recordings and songs have won the Cameron Mackintosh Award for Musical Theater and the Methuen Theater Emerging Artist Award. Since 2017 he has co-directed the Open Music Lab. *Belonging to inner and backward communities.

Ben teaches writing and composition workshops at various cultural and educational institutions and is a visiting professor at Mountview University (UK).

About the singer

Susanne Lamotte (*1970) completed her studies in church music at St. Gregory’s House in Assen. He received vocal and orchestral direction from Hans-Joseph Roth and Joachim Neugard during his studies. Already during his training he took vocal training of some groups of the Aachen Cathedral Choir.

After graduating in 1995, as a conductor and choir director, he repeatedly worked on demanding works by, for example, Distler, Bach, Dvořák, Mozart and Mendelssohn. Later studies and further training led her to Peter Eben, Volker Hembling or Erik Erikson and Alastair Thomson (voice training) and Maria Thomson (Alexander technique). Susanne Lamotte conducts the choir of the association Neue Chorwerkstatt eV in Brilon and develops independent projects in the region.

to the project

Bread Tree Regime is an exhibition project about Sauerland forest culture, initiated by freelance artist Theresa Kampmeier in cooperation with the cultural offices of the cities of Arnsberg, Brilon and Schmallenberg. The exhibition runs from July 1 to October 1, 2023 at the Sauerland Museum, the Museum Haus Hövener and the Südwestfälische Galerie. There is an open subprogram all around.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia as part of the Regional Culture Program – RKP, the LWL Cultural Foundation, the Socio-Cultural Fund and the Art Foundation NRW. You can find out more at www.brotbaumregime.info or on Instagram and Facebook @brotbaumregime.









