The gunman was sentenced to life in prison in Canada

A gunman has been sentenced to life in prison in Canada. In its two-kilometer journey, it killed eleven people.
Briefly essential
- In Canada, a gunman must spend the rest of his life behind bars.
- That person killed eleven people in 2018.
- His aim was to kill as many people as possible.
A gunman who killed 11 people in Canada in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison. Judges on Monday sentenced him to life in prison on parole for the next 25 years.
The 25-year-old was traveling two kilometers with a van in downtown Toronto when he tried to hit as many people as possible.
Ten people died instantly after the crime in April 2018, and 16 people were injured during that time. One of the injured died in October 2021 as a result of a crime at the hospital. The convict had already been convicted in March 2021. After the sentence was announced, the victim’s family said that day was the end of “four long years.”
