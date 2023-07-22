The heat never ends in Greece

The scorched earth around Athens: sweltering heat and lack of rain are drying up Greece. Forest fires are currently under control. IMAGO / ANE version

A new peak with temperatures approaching 45 degrees is expected in southern Greece. Forest fires are raging around Athens. According to the authorities, these are under control.

It will reach 45 degrees this weekend and likely next Wednesday as well.

Forest fires are raging around Athens and Rhodes. But these are under control.

There is no end in sight to the Greek heat wave. According to the Met Office, the temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the south of the country at the end of the week. The thermometer will also show values ​​around 40 degrees north.

Even most of the Aegean islands have temperatures above 38 degrees. Firefighters once again warned of the great danger of forest fires. “More difficult times lie ahead,” a spokesman for the fire department said on state television. She added that the risk of wildfires was still very high. Drought and wind are to blame for this.

The fires are partly under control

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Malta have arrived in Greece to reinforce the fire brigade and fight the flames. The Greek Civil Defense announced that France, Italy, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and Jordan are participating in the firefighting work with firefighting planes and helicopters.

Fires were brought under control in the region of Athens and in the Peloponnese. But the fire flared up again and again because, as it was said, everything had dried up. According to the fire brigade, the most severe fire broke out near the village of Laerma on the holiday island of Rhodes. Tourists are not in danger.

According to meteorologists, the heat wave will continue with slight fluctuations next week. Temperatures are expected to reach a new peak above 45 degrees in southern Greece on Wednesday.

