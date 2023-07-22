Rochadi in the government – France: President Macron wants to get out of the low level with a new team – News

President Macron’s speech to the Cabinet had one leitmotif: continuity and efficiency. He sees his government on its way.

The fact that the president has reshuffled his cabinet is a sign of weakness. Because that is what French presidents usually do when they are under political pressure and want to regain some room for maneuver.

Usually, the president addresses the citizens directly in a speech. Or answer journalists’ questions in a television interview. The fact that he broadcast a speech from the Cabinet of Ministers is new.

Replace the Minister of Education

But the composition of this group says something about development trends within the government. Some names explain this:

Pape Ndiaye, who was appointed Minister of Education by President Macron a year ago, was sacked: he is a famous historian with roots in Senegal who also specializes in minority issues. He was supposed to make the French schools more diverse – which immediately rallied the Whig opposition against him. Pape Ndiaye became the target of their criticism.

Ndiaye had little political experience. This proved to be an additional hindrance in the Ministry of Education. It is the ministry with the largest budget, nicknamed the mammoth and considered one of the largest and most difficult construction sites in French politics. President Macron had already promised improvements to the education system in the spring and renewed it today.

Broken Campaign Promise

Gabriel Attal is now in charge of the overstretched educational system. He has established himself as a government spokesperson and budget minister. He was indeed one of Emmanuel Macron’s closest advisors. He is 34 years old and has been a career politician for years – unlike his predecessor.

As a candidate, Emmanuel Macron promised six years ago that he would bring representatives from society as a whole into government, not just politicians. Not much of this can be seen in Elizabeth Bourne’s new government: mostly experienced professional politicians or experienced administrators.

Macron sticks to Borne

Speaking of Bourne: The media had also speculated about the prime minister’s departure. The task of broadening Emmanuel Macron’s political base has not been accomplished. But other prime ministers are likely to fail because of it.

The Bourne government can also point to some successes. This week, for example, Parliament passed a judicial reform that has been the subject of debate for years. President Macron’s decision on continuity and efficiency can also be read as a nod to the head of government – at least until the next government reshuffle.