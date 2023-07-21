The Google Play Services update brings battery improvements, wallet updates, and more to Android devices

Check for updates: button on Google Pixel.
Google Wallet, Nearby Sharing, and other areas have been improved with the latest update.
Google is once again pushing a new update for our Android devices, and this time there are some improvements. In the coming days, a new version of Google Play Services will arrive on your Android device and after that, the battery life might be a little better.
We have selected and translated for you the full list of what’s new in 23.28 Google Play Services:
- [Telefon] With the new API, users can create their family group with a better user interface.[4]
- [Telefon] Migration of the original Google Kids Space subscription flow to a web-based flow [4].
- [Telefon] Use QR codes to connect devices to share.[4]
- [Wear] Improvements in setting for children’s devices.[4]
- [Telefon] Integrate Backup and Restore into Security and Data Protection settings [4].
- [Telefon] Visual updates to easily distinguish between portfolio object types in settings.[4]
- [Telefon] We’re adding a way to share your valuables to Google Wallet.[4]
- [Telefon] Improvements to the notifications users receive automatically when a new card is added.[4]
- [Telefon, Wear] System management services updates that improve battery life.[4]
- [Auto, PC, Telefon, TV, Wear] System management services updates that improve device stability and performance.[4]
Follow us on google news And talk to us at Smartdroid Chat on Telegram. Links marked with * are affiliate links provided.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”