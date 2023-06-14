The FIFA Women’s World Cup live on ZDF and ARD

Agreement in rights negotiations with FIFA: The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be broadcast live on public channels. 06/14/2023 | 01:01 min

The European Broadcasting Union has reached an agreement in principle with FIFA to include the markets of Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy and Spain in the current contract for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

According to this agreement, all matches and all goals of the FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, can be watched on ARD and ZDF.

Tom Bohreaux, Director of Sporting Rights at ARD, said: “I am very pleased that we can give women’s football the stage that players and fans deserve this year. I would like to thank him for his loyal support during the negotiations over the past few weeks. I would like to expressly thank DFB President Bernd Neuendorf. The result is in the interest of the sport, the players and the fans, who will now be able to cheer on the German women’s national football team in front of TV, radio and online all the time of the month.”

ZDF Director Dr. “We are very pleased that we can now offer our viewers the opportunity to experience all the matches of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand via public broadcast,” said Norbert Himmler.

“Due to the time difference, we also present game highlights in various summaries and reports on our current programs and on our online portals.” See also Test against England in danger? ÖFB wants to apply for a special permit

Football, women, power! – Train the women of the German Federation to the top of the world 02/07/2022 | 44:12 minutes

The new agreement follows UEFA’s partnership with FIFA established to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France. It is an expression of the commitment of public broadcasters in Europe to the further development of women’s football.

In October 2022, FIFA awarded UEFA the rights to free broadcast media for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 28 European regions – they are now joined by the aforementioned “Big Five” as well as Ukraine.