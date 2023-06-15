Boss praises Mick Schumacher: ‘Valuable member of the team’ – Sport

Before the Formula 1 race in Canada, Mick Schumacher was allowed to test the Silver Arrow on the track for the first time. His boss is very happy with the role of backup driver for Mercedes.

MONTREAL (AP) — Mick Schumacher continues to collect jurisprudence points from team boss Toto Wolff in his role as Mercedes’ Formula 1 reserve driver. “Mick has really become an important member of the team,” Wolff said ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. The Austrian referred to Schumacher’s duties in simulating team racing. Wolff confirmed that the 24-year-old’s work had “proved useful for improving our lap times”.

Regular Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell recently clearly emphasized Schumacher’s role in the Silver Arrows’ rise after second and third places in the race in Barcelona. Hamilton said the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher had done a “fantastic job” helping the team “get back on the right track”. Russell praised the fact that Schumacher and the simulation team worked so well after midnight to prepare the cars for qualifying in Barcelona.

After two years as a regular driver at Haas, Schumacher’s contract with the American team was not renewed. Therefore, the young star signed with Mercedes as a test and reserve driver. Recently, he drove the new Silver Arrow around the racetrack for the first time during tire tests for the Pirelli factory in Barcelona. “This experience will definitely help me in my role. I understand better now what I have to pay attention to and what I have to work on,” Schumacher said afterwards.