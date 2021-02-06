The Federation of Education and Science (GEW) delivers the application to the Ministry of Education.

Demands for schools and day care centers



Ten points for a “red alert”



Saarbrucken The Federation of Education and Science (GEW) submits its claim to the SAR Ministry.

A ten-point program – this is the result of a “Red Alert in Schools and Day Care Centers,” a postcard campaign organized by the Saarland State Association of Education and Science (GEW) last December: Employees in schools, daycare centers, and educational institutions should talk about work – and express Sanitary protection. According to GEW, there were more than 1,000 responses – from that union setting up the program which they presented to Saarland Education Minister Christine Streicher Cliffott (SPD) on Friday.

In principle, upon returning to face-to-face teaching, GEW requires instruction in rotation with tuition divided face to face and distance, co-education, and shift education. In order to teach face-to-face, you require:

1. Distance requirements-Possible by dividing classes, additional rooms and additional staff.

2. Ventilation concepts And filtration systems rather than aeration protocols.

3. Acceleration Supplying digital devices.

5. Transparency About infections.

6. Expansion From multidisciplinary teams.

7. Discharge the school administration To regulate in the epidemic.

8. Teacher training To digital work, with teacher training on site.

9. Mask requirements, Where a distance cannot be maintained, with FFP2 certified masks.