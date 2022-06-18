science

Public commitment to service from a philosophical point of view

June 18, 2022
Faye Stephens

When Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier proposed a “compulsory social time” for all young Germans in an interview on June 12, 2022, the idea was not new for long. According to a quick search, there were similar proposals in at least 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. Even in 2022, Steinmeier was not the first From offering compulsory public service.

