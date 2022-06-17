Healthy herring salad recipe – suitable for fun

healthy because…

Herring may be small, but it brings a lot of valuable nutrients to your plate in this healthy herring salad. In addition to vitamins B5, B7, B9, B12 and D, a small fish provides you with plenty of selenium. It is also rich in omega-3 essential fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). A healthy herring salad also provides an extra portion of protein. Prepare Sugar, plain yogurt, dill

Wash the dill, shake it to dry and chop it into small pieces. To make the sauce, put the candies, natural yogurt and dill in a bowl and mix well. Keep some dill. Apple, cucumber and herring slices

Peel the apple and a quarter and remove the core. Then cut into small pieces. We also cut the cucumber into small pieces. Drain the matjis slices well and cut into 1 cm wide strips. Apple, cucumber, herring fillet, sauce

Add the apple slices, cucumber and herring to the sauce in the bowl. Mix all ingredients together well and leave in the refrigerator for at least an hour. pepper and dill

Before serving, stir the salad well again and season with a little pepper and dill. Put the herring salad in a bowl decorated with stalks of dill. Healthy Matjes Salad recipe with all the necessary ingredients and the simplest method of preparation – healthy cooking with FIT FOR FUN

