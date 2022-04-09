The danger of a solar storm – a spectrum of science

podcast by



There are always solar storms: the star ejects charged particles, which then fly through space. This is also called coronal mass ejection. New geochemical analyzes over the past 10,000 years show that such eruptions on the Sun can occur more frequently and be more intense than long thought.

What solar storms can do

The problem: the more technical advances, the worse the consequences. in the so-called Carrington eventa magnetic solar storm that struck Earth’s telegraph networks in 1859, the effects were relatively small.

Today, particularly violent solar storms, called “superflares,” can have devastating effects, he says. Mike Zeitz. Your presence It can paralyze satellites, communications and the power gridwhen they hit the ground. The result will be a global dimming.

in conversation with detector. fmModerator Mark Zimmer explains to Zeitz how dangerous solar storms are and how the Earth can protect itself from the consequences.

You may also be interested in:

Article to be read: https://detector.fm/knowing/spectrum-podcast-sonnenstuerme-superflares