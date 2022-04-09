science

The danger of a solar storm – a spectrum of science

April 9, 2022
Faye Stephens

There are always solar storms: the star ejects charged particles, which then fly through space. This is also called coronal mass ejection. New geochemical analyzes over the past 10,000 years show that such eruptions on the Sun can occur more frequently and be more intense than long thought.

