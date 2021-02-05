The new special LED lights should help with eye diseases

The new LED light should improve your daily life

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the most common eye diseases that worsen vision with age. There is currently no cure against it. The new LED light, developed by researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute, aims to dramatically improve the daily lives of those affected. The new lamp also aims to improve the quality of life for retinopathy pigmentosa (RP) hereditary eye disease.

Lighting is often sub-optimal for those affected

People with macular degeneration (AMD) or hereditary retinopathy pigmentosa (RP) have to resist suboptimal lighting in many everyday situations. As the disease progresses, tolerance to such visual conditions continues to decline. This could be countered if the lighting conditions are specifically for those affected, according to the Fraunhofer Institute in a press release.

If the light intensity, the resulting contrast and the blue component of the light spectrum, which is often perceived as disturbing, are adjusted, the best possible visual performance for patients can be achieved: visual acuity will increase and visual perception will also be less effort.

The LED emission spectrum is adjusted

Scientists are developing an LED lamp with an adaptive color spectrum. Commercially available LED lights are combined with optical filters. In the second variant, the LED’s emission spectrum is electronically tuned.

LWL-Berufsbildungswerk Soest will then assess the applicability of the luminaire. "With the help of a sample, the effect of different frequency properties of the lamp on the visual acuity, contrast sensitivity and visual flexibility of affected subjects can be examined," said Christophe Marquet, head of the LWL Vocational Training Center in Soest.

