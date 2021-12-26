The European Union and the United Kingdom are fighting over bankers and fund managers

Bankers expect a gradual shift of jobs from London to the European Union. (Photo: Bloomberg) Canary Wharf, the financial district of London

Frankfurt, London Bankers in London are in a festive mood, and lucrative bonus season is coming. According to Bloomberg Financial Service, the total bonuses at British bank Barclays should be at least 25 percent higher than last year. In US banks JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs it should be 40 to 50 percent more for deal makers.

At Deutsche Bank, too, bankers who have worked to initiate acquisitions and IPOs of securities can look forward to a 20 per cent increase.

At first glance, everything seems to be fine in the city. The first year after Brexit was marked by record initial public offerings, a flood of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and very booming stock trading.

“It’s been a very busy and busy year,” said Catherine McGuinness, senior lobbyist at the City of London Corporation. “The financial sector coped well with Brexit.”

