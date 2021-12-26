The United States is trying to normalize relations

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during a visit to Indonesia last week, raised the issue of normalization between Indonesia and Israel. This is what the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported on the Walla news site! High-ranking Israeli officials told Ravid that Blinken raised the idea of ​​Indonesia’s possible accession to the Abrahamic Agreement with senior politicians in the capital, Jakarta. However, official voices said an immediate breakthrough was not expected. According to Israeli media, Israeli diplomat Itai Tagner, Chargé d’Affairs in the Gulf state, met with the Indonesian Defense Minister at an international meeting in the Bahraini capital, Manama, last month. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country and is mentioned several times as an additional country in the Abrahamic conventions. The United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan have been part of this agreement so far. According to reports, Washington is actively working to expand the circle of Arab countries around the Abrahamic Agreement, the focus of which is on normalizing relations with the State of Israel. Other potential countries that might join the agreement are Saudi Arabia, Comoros, Tunisia, Oman, Qatar and Malaysia.