Tech

The Epic Games launcher will receive a patch to fix CPU usage (Updated)

by

Have you ever wondered what your CPU does when the Epic Game player is running in the background. In fact, with Ryzen processors, it can clearly increase the operating temperature by 20 ° C.

Yes, there is a bug in the Epic game player responsible for going Ryzen processors that should only be idle. The good news is that it is discovered, known, and will soon be fixed. The note was posted on Reddit as wild theories surfaced, like that the app was using users’ computers to mine cryptocurrencies or use them as malware. The app used 10 to 20% of the idle CPU usage.

It was Sergiy Galyonkin, the developer of the Epic Games app, who confirmed that his team has already identified the problem and that they are implementing a solution they are currently testing. At the moment, it is not known when the patch will be released to all users, but it is expected soon. until that time. Close the game launcher manually.

Update: The patch is out now. 11.02 launcher will update on its own. As promised by Sergiy Galyonkin, developer of the Epic Games app, an update 11.0.2 is now available which fixes the CPU usage issue that was affecting AMD and Intel users.



click here To post a comment on this news story in the messaging forum.

READ  German Lux Coupe vying head-on: BMW's 4-Series Battles Audi A5 and Merc's C-Class
0
Gilbert Cox
Written By
More from Gilbert Cox

The Epic Games Store makes another free game the day after Christmas

The Epic Games Store offers another free game, this one the day...
Read More

You may also like

German Lux Coupe vying head-on: BMW's 4-Series Battles Audi A5 and Merc's C-Class

German Lux Coupe vying head-on: BMW’s 4-Series Battles Audi A5 and Merc’s C-Class

The Epic Games Store makes another free game the day after Christmas

The Epic Games Store makes another free game the day after Christmas

It looks like the Nintendo Switch eShop will be back in business after the Christmas hiatus

It looks like the Nintendo Switch eShop will be back in business after the Christmas hiatus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *