The best iPhone apps to improve your Apple Music experience

Although iOS comes with a native Apple Music app, developers are using MusicKit API to create new experiences for those who subscribe to Apple’s streaming service. If you subscribe to Apple Music and want to know how to better enjoy your music library with unique features, then I have picked some of the best iOS apps with Apple Music integration.

Next was my first application Browse here on 9to5Mac. Instead of acting as an alternative player for Apple Music, the app brings features that will help you rediscover your current music library. Next uses algorithms to create smart playlists and also something called Magic DJs – which has a mix of songs from your favorite artists and genres.

Although it’s always nice to discover new songs, sometimes we have great songs in our library that end up forgetting after some time. This is why one of my favorite features of Next is the Forgotten Songs playlist, which does exactly what the name suggests. It collects all your favorite songs from the past in one place.

You will also find other smart playlists with the most played songs from specific artists and genres, not to mention the playlist with the songs that you have added to your library but never played. Playlists are created automatically based on your Apple Music data and are updated every time you open the app.

Next is Available on software store $ 4.99 for a one-time purchase.

Marvis

Maybe you are someone who subscribes to Apple Music but not like the official music app. The Marvis app is a great alternative to the official Apple Music app as it provides all the features you’d expect to allow you to explore your music library with albums, playlists, genres, and more.

The app’s home screen can be customized with just the sections you need and the way you want them. For example, you can choose from recently played songs, most played songs, liked songs, top charts, new releases, radio stations and more to make your home experience unique within the app.

Another interesting feature of the Marvis app is the side menu that can be accessed with gestures, which is great when you have to use the phone with just one hand. You’ll also find a nice and easy-to-use interface that works in portrait and landscape mode.

Marvis Available on software store For $ 5.99 a one-time purchase – it provides additional integration with Last.fm that can be unlocked with a $ 3.99 in-app purchase.

photo

Just like Marvis, Soor is another alternative to the official Apple Music app for iOS – and it also offers great features for users who are not satisfied with the default iPhone Music app. Soor’s interface is highly customizable with options to change home page sections, set light or dark themes, rearrange playlists, and more.

In addition to your local music library sections like albums and playlists, you can also add For You, new songs, tracks, and other sections directly from Apple Music. With a feature called Magic Mix, you can create Genius-like playlists with filters for artists, albums, genres, composer, playback counts, and more.

The app also comes with multiple widgets for the iOS home screen, which is great for customizing your iPhone while making it easy to access your favorite songs. This includes Now Playing, Magic Mix, and Music Collection widgets. It even has Cover Flow.

The fence Available on software store $ 4.99 for a one-time purchase. Don’t forget to read the full text Bad review here on 9to5Mac.

Music

Apple Music doesn’t provide a way to follow your favorite artists to keep track of their latest albums and songs, but MusicHarbor does just that. Instead of making suggestions or acting as an alternative player for Apple Music, MusicHarbor is designed for users who know exactly who they want to follow.

Just open the app, search for artists, and start following them – MusicHarbor does the rest. The app brings a list of all albums released by each artist, and it also displays any upcoming content like singles and videos. You can also enable push notifications to be notified when an artist you follow releases a new song.

Moreover, MusicHarbor has a button that redirects you to a webpage with the latest news about the artist and a tab dedicated to showing any scheduled concerts. There are also iCloud data sync widgets and theme options available to users.

You can try MusicHarbor for Free on the App StoreHowever, some features require unlocking in-app purchases.

Long play

Long play It is also an interesting app that was introduced this year to allow users to rediscover their music library. Unlike all the other apps on this list, Longplay is focused on exploring your entire albums and playlists – except for the ones you’ve only added some of its songs to your Apple Music library.

Once you open the app, it only displays artworks from your albums and playlists. You can rearrange the display of the main app by selecting only albums or playlists, or using one of the smart Sort By options. There are no extra options or anything to make you think where to start. All you have to do is click on an album or playlist and start listening to it.

By long pressing the albums, Longplay offers options to play them shuffle or to use AirPlay. It is a fun app and Apple Music users should try it.

Longplay is Available on software store $ 2.99 for a one-time purchase.

Is contained

With these applications, you can definitely enjoy a completely new experience with Apple Music. You can replace the official music app or rediscover songs that you do not remember now.

It should be noted that although these apps work better with an Apple Music subscription, they also work with songs purchased from iTunes store or sync from computer to music app.

What do you think of this list? Have you tried any of these apps? Are there any apps that you also like that I haven’t mentioned? Let me know in the comments below.

