The darker video shows more gameplay

Photo: THQ Nordic

Can't get enough of being alone in the dark? Are you really looking forward to the release? As you know, you have to wait about two months to get the last option. But now there's a new 17-minute video of gameplay.

Play with commentary

Gameplay video comes with commentary. It all starts with Emily Hartwood exploring some dark rooms in search of her missing uncle. However, the action starts very quickly and Emily is attacked by some nasty creatures.

Of course, she defends herself adequately and gives her attackers a shot or two. In addition, you will also be able to watch one or two puzzles. A few monsters are also shown. Overall, the gameplay video is worth watching.

Monsters of Alone in the Dark
Photo: THQ Nordic

The release date remains the same for now

Unfortunately, Alone in the Dark's release date has recently been pushed back repeatedly. The game was actually supposed to be released a few months ago. Whatever the case, nothing has changed yet. this means:

Alone in the dark According to current information, it will be released on March 20, 2024 for PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. We can only hope that it stays that way and fans don't have to wait much longer. At some point you get frustrated.




