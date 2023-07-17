The controversy over “inferior” courses – EURACTIV.de

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to compel universities to limit the number of students in “minimum” courses. Critics fear programs with large numbers of working-class students or ethnic minorities may be targeted.

Like a newspaper Parents Reportedly, Sunak wants to announce on Monday (July 17) that universities for courses in which a smaller proportion of students later pursue a professional career, start a business or complete a master’s degree, should limit the number of students entering university in the future.

But in the view of critics, such a move would primarily affect universities and courses with more working-class students, who have less financial resources and are therefore more likely to drop out.

At the same time, the decision on readmission of the UK to the EU’s research funding programme, Horizon Europe, is still pending.

Although Sunak held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of last week’s NATO summit in Vilnius, no official announcement has been made.

Thursday Renewed The Association of European Universities and UK universities have called on policymakers to reach agreement on UK participation in EU research programmes.

While the talks appear “encouraging”, an agreement must be reached as UK and EU researchers “need clarity as quickly as possible”.