The bitch had to stay in the cleft for five days

October 15, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A twelve-year-old dog fell into a cleft while hiking in the USA. The Cockapoo had to languish in the dark for several days to be rescued.

    Her rescuer Jessica Van Oord had to go down the crevice to pull the animal out.

    Before that, they could watch the bitch on camera.

    The animal was hungry and thirsty, but was unharmed – and the rescuer seemed relieved.

For five days, a Cockapoo prostitute got stuck in a narrow crevice in a national park in the US state of New York – and now she has been rescued unharmed.

State parks said Wednesday that 12-year-old animal Lisa survived the ordeal in the Minwasca State Park Preserve without food and water.

