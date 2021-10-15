The bitch had to stay in the cleft for five days

1/5 A twelve-year-old dog fell into a cleft while hiking in the USA. The Cockapoo had to languish in the dark for several days to be rescued.

2/5 Her rescuer Jessica Van Oord had to go down the crevice to pull the animal out.



4/5 Before that, they could watch the bitch on camera.

5/5 The animal was hungry and thirsty, but was unharmed – and the rescuer seemed relieved.

For five days, a Cockapoo prostitute got stuck in a narrow crevice in a national park in the US state of New York – and now she has been rescued unharmed.

State parks said Wednesday that 12-year-old animal Lisa survived the ordeal in the Minwasca State Park Preserve without food and water.

On October 7, a woman was walking the dog when her four-legged friend fell into the gap. In the days that followed, the park staff tried to get to where you could hear the bitch barking.

They finally succeeded on Tuesday! Aides from the Ulster County Animal Welfare Association and a cave rescue team managed to pull the dog out of the cramped incision.

hot dog attraction

To do this, two lifeguards had to go down to the crevice. First of all, the prostitute was noticed on the camera. Lifesaver Jessica from Ord I finally managed to lure Lisa into a hot dog and then grab her with a rod and a noose.

The lady’s dog can then be lifted so far that it can be put into a backpack and finally brought to the surface safely. The animal was hungry and thirsty, but in good health. Later she could finally be handed over to her comforting mistress.

Lisa licks cracks in the rock

While observing with the camera, rescuers were able to see Lisa licking the wet walls of the incision and possibly taking fluids. According to the administration, a leash is already required in the park.