Air traffic control deception – Ex-Boeing test pilot charged in 737 Max crash – News

In the case of the Boeing 737 Max plane crash, a US federal court has formally charged a former test pilot of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing with fraud.

The US Justice Department said the former chief technical pilot provided the FAA with “false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the Boeing 737 Max’s flight control.”

The 737 Max was registered in March 2017. The accused pilot was the direct contact between the aircraft manufacturer and the Federal Aviation Administration. According to documents released in early 2020, he bragged about being able to trick his FAA colleagues into obtaining certification for the MCAS stabilization system developed specifically for the Boeing 737 MAX.

In October 2018 and March 2019, two cars of this type crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing a total of 346 people. In both cases, MCAS provided incorrect data. In March 2019, a global flight ban was imposed on the former Boeing bestseller, which was only lifted at the end of 2020 after a system overhaul.