The best smartphone apps for your next visit at the festival

Summer time is festival time and in fact always with you – your smartphone. In order to make your visit to the festival as perfect as possible, we present to you some applications that should not be missing on any mobile phone.

Our app recommendations for your festival experience



Photo: Simon Meteling Photography

Prepare

Of course, before you get started, you have to pack your things first. With the “PackPoint” app, you are in a very good position on the subject. There you can not only create packing lists, but also specify the type, duration and location of your whereabouts. This information will fine-tune the weather forecast and give you helpful suggestions to add to your packing list.

To get a good overview: Festival apps

Most festivals (eg Parookaville, Tomorrowland, Airbeat One) now have their own app. There you will usually find the schedule, map and other useful information.

Find rave buddies with Radiate

Radiate is especially useful for making new contacts. Where you can talk to others about the festival, networking, and of course flirting.

Basic Apps

Find your friends again

With so many people at the festival, it is of course possible that you may not find your friends easily. Apps like Find My Friends show you where your friends are on the map in real time via GPS.

With iPhones, such an app is pre-installed with “Wo ist?”.

where is my tent

While we’re on the topic of ‘search’: at a festival camping site you can sometimes lose track of your directions, especially after a beer or two. Before you risk wandering for hours, it’s best to install an app like “Find my Tent” (iOS) or “Tent Finder” (Android) at home. After setting up your tent, you can select the location directly in the app to be on the safe side.

No coverage?

Do you desperately need to reach someone but don’t have a reception? With the “Opensignal” app, you can find out where you get the best reception on the festival grounds.

If you don’t have reception anywhere, you are well equipped with the “FireChat” app. With “FireChat” you can chat with each other independently of the Internet and the network.

Image credit: Rudgr