Govee amplifies your gaming station with Razer Chroma RGB™

Govee, the global leader in RGBIC technology, and Razer, the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, have teamed up to Govee smart lights To be combined with Razer Chroma RGB. Govee and Razer users can enjoy an immersive 360-degree gaming experience while playing Chroma-compatible games.

With this combination, gamers can sync their Govee smart lights with the Razer Chroma RGB system and enjoy immersive lighting effects that enhance the gaming experience. When players enable Game Mode, Chroma and its library of compatible games use an interactive lighting system to respond to different actions during gameplay. Govee smart lights enhance the aesthetics of any gaming space, creating an open world that takes gaming to the next level.

“We are excited to work with Razer and can’t wait to bring all gamers to the 360-degree gaming system with an immersive next-generation gaming experience,” said Eric Wu, founder and CEO of Govee.

Govee’s first batch of products that support Razer Chroma It starts with the popular Govee Glide hexagonal light panels, Glide wall lamp, neon rope lights and RGBIC LED light strips. More Govee products will be integrated into the Razer Chroma RGB system in the future.

Once connected, players can jump and unleash the final battle. In addition, gamers can enjoy the response mode to pre-set music and scenes in the Govee Home app and delight the whole house with these brilliant RGBIC lighting effects.

About GOVEE

Since November 2017, Govee has been creating cutting edge lighting and home products for consumers around the world. We are committed to maintaining the highest quality standards for our smart home technology.

Govee Home app has a growing community of over 10 million registered users. We have also received positive feedback from trusted publishers such as Make Use Of and Android Authority.

Visit our website for more information about Govee govee.com

About RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The Razer three-headed python is one of the most popular logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base covering every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest player-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

The Razer software platform, with more than 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting system that supports thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (game enhancer and launchers).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials, and Generation Z. Razer Gold is one of the largest gaming payment services in the world, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer has dual headquarters in Irvine, California and Singapore, and regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is known as a leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

