Dune: The Spice Wars Reveals New Imperial Faction + Gamescom!

Sand Dunes: Spice WarsThe 4X real time strategy gameIt will be expanded again after the big multiplayer update. Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games now reveal one of them New factionComing into effect: This Imperial House Corino, rulers of the known universe for the past ten millennia. This update follows the multiplayer update as The important second stage in Early Access Roadmap.

The dune houses became rebellious, so Emperor Padisha Shadam IV brought the fearsome Sardokar to remind them of his reign. While possessing great strength, he must also maintain some important relationships, most notably those with the Spacing Guild.

As House Corrino, players experience a very different kind of economy to balance. Steer the Spice scales by taking Spice taxes or bribes from other factions while paying the Spacing Guild’s dues to keep interstellar travel affordable and the empire together.

Besides the Emperor are his loyal members of his council, each offering unique advantages, whether on the battlefield, in the politics of Landsrad, in the production of resources, etc.

As with previous updates, this update will be a series Other improvements and minor features Contain. More details about Imperial House Corrino can be found at Gamescom The full list of council members, unique units, and more has been revealed.

Dunes: Spice Wars is currently available at 20% off on Steam. Play with or against your friends to see who hits the desert first.