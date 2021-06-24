The Altmaiers’ trip to the United States – the German government wants to renew transatlantic relations

The German government wants to put transatlantic relations on a new foundation. To this end, Federal Economy Minister Altmaier is currently holding talks in Washington. The CDU politician in Deutschland Funk said the United States remains one of Germany’s most important partners.

The Minister of Economic Affairs said that relations between Germany and the United States were affected during Trump’s presidency. It is now important to intensify relations with each other again, Altmaier said at the Deutschlandfunk.

Altmaier wants to address conflict issues

The minister explained that the major challenges ahead, such as achieving climate neutrality, can only be controlled together. Cooperation in the areas of high technology is of central importance.

Altmaier announced that he will also talk about conflict issues such as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project during upcoming consultations. He hoped that by August the problems would be resolved and compromises found. In addition, one has to talk about doing business with China’s joint trading partner.

This message was broadcast on June 24, 2021 on Deutschlandfunk.