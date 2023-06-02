The 7th Guest VR has been announced

When the original game was released in the mid-1990s, The 7th Guest set the mark for, as Bill Gates put it, “the new standard in interactive entertainment.” Developed by Trilobyte and Virgin Interactive Entertainment, Guest Seven pioneered the use of CD-ROM technology. The game has garnered millions of fans worldwide due to its stunning and advance rendered 3D graphics, mature storyline, and use of live videos to support the storytelling.

Now the iconic gritty game returns, completely remastered for virtual reality and with additional improvements to create the definitive way to experience The Seventh Guest.

“I still remember how impressed I was when I played the original game. Everything felt so real to me. And so mysterious! Being able to bring this iconic game into virtual reality is a dream come true and I can’t wait to share the result with everyone.”

Game director Paul van der Meer

With innovative VR gameplay and vivid volumetric story incorporation, The 7th Guest VR invites players to a majestic mansion full of hidden secrets and challenging puzzles. Here they try to unravel the mystery of their mysterious landlord, toymaker Henry Stove.

A virtual reality reimagining of the interactive puzzle adventure that helped revolutionize PC gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and PC VR later this year.